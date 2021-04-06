Nigeria Gets New IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Nigeria.

DIG Usman Alkali Baba’s appointment was announced today.

Akali Baba’s appointment is with immediate effect.

His appointment was announced in Abuja on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 by Nigeria’s Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

Usman Alkali Baba takes over from Mohammed Adamu, former Inspector General of Police.

Until his promotion, he was a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.

The new Acting IGP was born on March 1, 1963 in Gaidam, Yobe State.

He enlisted in the police on March 15, 1988, and holds a Teacher’s Grade II Certificate (TC II) from Teachers College, Potiskum, Yobe State in 1980.

By Melvin Tarlue