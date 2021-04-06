GES Gives Reasons On New Reopening Date For SHS 3 Students

Prof Opoku Amankwah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has explained the reasons for rescheduling the reopening date of form 3 students in Senior High Schools.

According to the GES press release signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relation Unit, management has rescheduled the dates from today, 6th April to 5th May 2021.

The statement read “Management announces for the information of students, staff and the general public that the reopening of form 3 students has been postponed to 5th May 2021.”

“ This is to give the form 3 students an uninterrupted instructional period till they write their final examination. Ordinarily, the form 3 students were to have reported to school today, 6th April and be in school until 28th May 2021”.

“They were then to have gone on vacation from 28th May to 29th Jun 2021. The current arrangement, therefore, means that when the final year students report on 5th May 2021, they will be in school until they write their WASSCE”.

“The management of GES, therefore, considers this as a better option where students will not break their instructional period and have their full 1.080 hours needed before the final examination. Management sincerely apologies for the late communication of this new development” GES wrote.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke