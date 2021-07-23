What's New

Nigeria jails Pirates 12 years

July 23, 2021

At least 10 pirates have been jailed in Nigeria, local media reports have indicated.

Reports say the pirates were sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court for hijacking a Chinese fishing vessel.

The pirates are said to have kidnapped crew members of the vessel in May 2020.

They were jailed under Nigeria’s anti-piracy law passed in 2019.

Reuters News Agency reported that a federal court judge also ordered the guilty men to pay a fine of $600 (£435) and said they were “an embarrassment to the nation” that had “impacted the economy negatively”

By Melvin Tarlue

