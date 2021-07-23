Nigeria jails Pirates 12 years

At least 10 pirates have been jailed in Nigeria, local media reports have indicated.

Reports say the pirates were sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court for hijacking a Chinese fishing vessel.

The pirates are said to have kidnapped crew members of the vessel in May 2020.

They were jailed under Nigeria’s anti-piracy law passed in 2019.

Reuters News Agency reported that a federal court judge also ordered the guilty men to pay a fine of $600 (£435) and said they were “an embarrassment to the nation” that had “impacted the economy negatively”

By Melvin Tarlue