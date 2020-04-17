Nigeria Test 6,649 Samples For Covid-19 In 24hrs

The Federal Republic of Nigeria on Thursday, April 16, tested some 6,649 blood samples for coronavirus.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet on Friday, April 17.

In the tweet seen by DGN Online, NCDC says there were no new cases recorded on April 16.

It says the total number of States affected in Nigeria remains 20 (19 States + FCT).

Some of the states include Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Edo, Ekiti, Benue, Anambra, Kano, Osun, Katsina, Enugu, Niger.

By Melvin Tarlue