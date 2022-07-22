EOCO Grabs Nigerian Fraud Kingpin After Defrauding Ukrainian $6.5m

In an intelligence-led operation, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has made a serious arrest in collaboration with the National Security of one of the topmost fraudsters living in Ghana.

The suspect, 52-year-old Nigerian, Sunny Anwamini aka Suny was arrested Wednesday July 20, 2020 at his hideout in Accra after defrauding an accomplished Ukrainian businessman, Mazen Farakh to the tune of $6.5 million under the pretext of supplying him hard wood and teak.

The self-styled businessman is believed to be operating with some accomplices from Ghana, some of which are lawyers.

Per information gathered by DGN Online, Sunny met the well financially resourced Ukrainian businessman somewhere in December 2018 during which he expressed interest in purchasing expensive wood such as Teak.

Immediately, Suny offered to supply him with Teak worth $6.5 million.

Interestingly, Suny after receiving the money from the Ukrainian businessman supplied him with photographs of fake pallets of teak in custom bonded warehouses and promised to get the goods to the buyer but failed to honour his promise and went into hiding.

Luck however, eluded the Nigerian fraudster, when on March, 27, 2022 he was arrested by Police officers at the Police headquarters in Accra.

He was put in police custody briefly and was released under very compromising circumstances; a situation many described as alleged complicity on part of some police officers leading to his release.

Shockingly, Suny after his release, again made fruitless attempts to defraud brother of the Ukrainian businessman by requesting money to process shipment of the goods.

It is heartbreaking and appalling to see Police officers providing escort for Suny and assisting him to evade arrest on multiple occasions.

A case in point was when one Kofi Karikari, a Police officer was seen openly providing escort for Suny in a very suspicious circumstances

It is further worrying that, while EOCO was carrying out its professional job of holding the suspect to face the full rigors of the law, some police officers were exerting pressure on the top hierarchy of EOCO to release the suspect.

The Ukrainian businessman and his partners have expressed serious concern over the present state of affairs in relation to the country’s justice delivery system and calling on the powers that be to ensure that, Suny is made to face justice in a manner that will make him recover his money from the Nigerian criminal syndicate.

The Ukrainian businessman is currently in the country to ensure that, Suny is brought to account to face the full rigors of the law.

By Vincent Kubi