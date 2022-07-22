I Smoked Weed- Amakye Dede

Veteran highlife musician, Amakye Dede has confessed to once using marijuana also known as weed before but was quick to add that he didn’t like it.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on GHone TV, he said “Yeah I tried weed before but I didn’t like it.”

The statement presupposes that he currently doesn’t smoke weed, bringing to an end wild speculations that he does smoke weed.

However, he said he does not see anything wrong with smoking the plant.

According to him, despite the perception attached to smoking marijuana it does not make one a bad person and interestingly urged musicians to smoke it.

“If you smoke weed you are not a bad person. Yeah, musicians should smoke it before their performance because it’s extra energetic,” he indicated.

He has also supported calls for the legalisation of the substance, saying that if the government legalises weed “it would be better.”

“You see now in America and parts of Germany and Amsterdam, they have legalised it and they are earning money from it. So if somebody tells you that Ghanaians should legalise the weed I don’t think it’s a problem,” he added.