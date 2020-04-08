Nigerian In Court For Breaking Lockdown Orders

A 34-year-old Nigerian has been dragged before an Accra Circuit Court for flouting the partial lockdown imposed on residents of Greater Accra and some other major cities across the country.

The suspect, Chukwuka James was arrested on April 4, 2020 after taking blood samples of a pregnant woman and some other residents at Gbese Community, a suburb of James Town in Accra without legal authority.

At the time of his arrest, he had in his possession a glucometer, thermometer, test strips and gloves.

According court documents, the suspect was taking blood samples, checking BP, and sugar levels of residents in Gbese.

His activity according the police defied the lockdown directives because his work did not fall within the group that was exempted by the Presidential orders.

His plea was not taken as the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Guiliver Tenkorang told the court that they needed one week to make certain amendments to the facts of the case.

He subsequently prayed the court to remand the accused person for him to return on April 15.

The court presided over by Afia Owusuwaa Appiah remanded him into police custody and ordered prosecution to file their disclosures before the next court date.

Tears

Chukwuka James immediately went down on his knees crying and begging the court for mercy.

He told the court he did not intentionally decide to defy the lockdown directive.

Brief Facts

The facts of the case as presented by Chief Inspector Tenkorang indicates that, Chukwuka James, 34, is a Nigerian currently residing at Newtown, Accra.

On April 4, 2020, at about 9am, police had information that the suspect was taking blood samples, checking BP, and sugar levels of residents in Gbese.

According to him, the police proceeded to Gbese and arrested the accused who had in his possession glucometer, thermometer, test strips and gloves.

Upon interrogation, the suspect informed the police that he is a distributor of food supplements and admitted that he went to Gbese to take samples for his client.

The fact also revealed that the suspect was checking blood ‘Pre Sure’ and checking the sugar levels of the residents in the community.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said it came to light that the suspect does not fall within the exemption group with regards to the imposition of restrictions on all persons in some major cities across the the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas.

The court also heard that a pregnant woman who lives in Gbese confirmed to police that her blood presure was taken by the accused person before his arrest.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak