I Can Act Naked Only If – Actress Selikem Martha

Selikem Martha

Actress and photo model, Selikem Martha says she can act naked in a movie but only on one condition.

She says she can only do that with celebrated actor Prince David Osei.

The beautiful young actress clearly places no premium on big money before going nude in a movie. All she wants is for her to be paired with Prince David, because she says she admires him.

“He is so charming. His muscles entices me a lot”, Martha who is otherwise called Bikini Baby said.

She was speaking to Twi Prime on YouTube when she made the confession.

The Media 5 Promotions actress is one of the promising stars of Ghana’s movie industry doing well for themselves.

She is currently one of the supporting actors in Media 5 Promotions upcoming TV series titled ‘In The Street’, which features Fred Amugi, Portia Asare Boateng, Daisy Little, Ben Affat and a host of others.

By Francis Addo