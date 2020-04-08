Ronaldinho Released From Paraguayan Prison

Former Brazilian football player, Ronaldinho, has been placed under house arrest in Paraguay together with his brother Roberto Assis.

They were released from prison in Paraguay on April 8, and sent to a four-star hotel in Asuncion.

They are to remain under house arrest as they wait for trial.

Local media reports in Paraguay says the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner and his brother posted a bail amount of $800,000 (£648,000) each.

According to reports, the brothers were earlier denied bail.

They had been accused of traveling to the South American nation with fake passports.

They had denied any wrongdoing, with their lawyer describing their imprisonment “arbitrary, abusive and illegal.”

Judge Gustavo Amarilla, according to reports, granted bail to the two.

Ronaldinho, aged 40, won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

He moved on to play for French side PSG and Spanish giant, Barcelona.

He also had a spell with Italian side AC Milan.

By Melvin Tarlue