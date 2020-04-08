Tonto Dikeh’s Son To Support 2000 Nigerian Kids

Andre Omodayo Churchill, son of Nigeria’s actress, Tonto Charity Dikeh, is reaching out to 2000 Nigerian kids with free food supplies.

The move is aimed at easing their plight in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

His mother has done similar donations to 5,000 Nigerians through The Tonto Dikeh Foundation in collaboration with Prosperity For Africa.

Nicknamed BabyX, Churchill, was born in February 2016.

The donations are being made through an initiative dubbed: Raw Food Bank Drive.

Come April 11, Church will continue where his mother stopped by reaching out to his fellow Nigerian children with food support.

“This package each would be given to 2,000 families,” Tonto tweeted about the initiative of her son.

He is undertaking the project through his Kids Advocacy and Development aka King Andre Dikeh Foundation.

By Melvin Tarlue