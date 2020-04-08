WR MPs Assist Regional Hospital

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has said they are determined to make the region coronavirus-free to ensure the region continues to remain as the backbone of the country’s economic growth.

He said the region produced chunk of the country’s resources and that the spread of the deadly disease in the area could adversely affect the productivity of the country.

The Member of Parliament for Takoradi said all the necessary measures needed to protect the people as well as health officials and patients that attended the health facilities had been put in place.

He mentioned the distribution of Veronica buckets and hand sanitizers as well as other items to market queens and transport unions across the region in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.

“We thank God that all the suspected cases in the region sent for testing had proven negative,” he pointed out.

The Regional Minister stated this when he presented some items and Personal Protective Equipment on behalf of four other MPs in the region to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The four MPs are Andrew Agyapa Mercer, Sekondi; Joseph Cudjoe, Effia; Joseph Mensah, Kwesimintsim and Joe Ghartey, Essikado.

The items, worth GHc5,000.00, included 20 Veronica buckets, 100 pieces each of overalls, nose masks, aprons, head nets, gloves, shoe covers, medical safety goggles and two boxes of FDA approved hand sanitizers.

The MPs also made a cash donation of GHc10,000.00 to support the Regional Hospital.

He called on the residents to carefully observe the directives given by the President in containing the coronavirus disease.

He said there was no need for fear and panic among the people once all the precautionary measures were correctly followed.

Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil, Medical Director of the health facility commended government for the measures taken so far to fight the pandemic and for motivating health workers to deliver in these critical times.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi