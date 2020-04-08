Obuasi Traders Resist Relocation Move

Hajia Alimi Mahama

SOME TRADERS and hawkers at the Obuasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region are up in arms against the Municipal Assembly over attempts to relocate them to the newly built Kunka market.

The assembly wants to decongest the market in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the municipality, and has accordingly asked the police to help its city guards enforce the relocation move.

Earlier attempts to move the traders to the new market proved futile as the they agitated against the ejection exercise with fierce resistance.

According to the traders, the relocation is not in their interest since the place is not conducive enough for business activities, arguing that patronage at the place remains low.

The affected traders said they preferred a lockdown to relocation, and called on the city authority to rescind the decision.

Meanwhile, a taskforce led by the Municipal Police Commander, DSP Martin Assenso, went to the market yesterday to persuade the traders to comply in the face of the COVID-19.

The police commander said the decongestion remained the surest way to allow continuous operation of the market.

From Nadia Agyekumwaa Sarpong, Obuasi