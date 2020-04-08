OB Amoah Fights Covid-19 At Akuapem South

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, O.B. Amoah, has presented medical supplies to the Akuapem South Municipal Health Directorate at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

The items included coveralls, nose masks, gloves, sanitizers, liquid soap, tissues and thermometers.

The MP also made a cash donation of GHC10,000 to support the Municipality against the spread of the coronavirus.

Since the first coronavirus case was recorded in Ghana, frantic efforts have been to curtail its spread.

This has led to precautionary measures being enforced, including social distancing and the use of nose masks and provision of sanitizers at government institutions and agencies.

MPs have joined their district health directorates in their various areas to help in the education of their constituents.

Several others have provided medical supplies and items including Veronica buckets to encourage and promote washing of hands at the constituency level.

Mr. Amoah’s presentation is therefore an exemplary gesture for the Municipal Health Directorate as they work to ensure the safety of the residents.