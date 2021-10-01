Nigeria’s Buhari Orders Lifting Of Twitter Ban

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ban on Twitter in the country be lifted, but only if the tech giant meets certain conditions.

President Buhari said Nigerians could continue to use the platform for “business and positive engagements”.

In a speech marking the country’s independence day, the president said that a presidential committee had engaged with Twitter on a number of issues from national security, to fair taxation and dispute resolution.

The Nigerian government suspended Twitter’s operations in June after the social media platform deleted a controversial tweet by President Buhari.

The suspension led to strong criticism from human rights organisations and press freedom advocates.

Despite the ban, no arrests or fines were imposed during this period for journalists or media houses who kept using the platform.

Source: BBC