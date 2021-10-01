Dr. Anyah Chairs Ho Teaching Hospital Board

Dr. Anyah speaking at the event

A 12-member board of the Ho Teaching Hospital, has been inaugurated by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to see to the effective management of the affairs of the teaching hospital.

The board is chaired by Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah, former Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) who has extensive experience in hospital management and administration.

The board members are Ernest Yao Gaewu, Dr. Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, Pharm. Dr. Audu Rauf, Felix Nyante, Prof. John Gyapong, Dr. Sylvia Ayeley Deganus, Kofi Ampofo Agyapong, Victor Andy Danku, and Dr. John Tampuori.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the board members at a brief ceremony in Accra.

He showed appreciation to the board members for availing themselves to the service of the country adding that a lot is expected of them to ensure the continuous progress of the hospital.

He announced that the hospital is the latest to be upgraded into a teaching hospital stating, “It is very likely we may convert one or two regional hospitals into another teaching hospital in the next few years. Specifically, one in Sunyani and another one in Wa.”

Mr. Agyeman-Manu said although the government anticipated investment into the regional hospital which was converted into a teaching hospital that has not materialized. “We are working so hard to find the resources to see how best we can equip the new Ho Teaching hospital,” he said.

He charged the board to continue the good work being done at the hospital assuring them of the open-door policy of the ministry.

“We expect you to find the resources to run the hospital but let us know if you need help so we see how best we can support you to deliver the best quality of care. We are also looking for some level of accountability with resources you internally generate and how they are distributed,” he said.

Board Chair, Dr. Anyah speaking on behalf of the members expressed his gratitude to God, the President and the Minister of Health for the avenue to serve the people of Ho and Ghana at large.

He said the board would bring their various expertise together to make Ho Teaching Hospital a center of excellence in healthcare delivery.

“The ultimate aim to make Ho Teaching Hospital a center for health tourism and we are working towards getting international accreditation through medical tourism to be able to bring in the much-needed money for development,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri