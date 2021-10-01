Police to Receive 3 Helicopters In November

The Ghana Police Service will in November this year, take delivery of three helicopters.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this when he graced the Graduation Ceremony of the 50th Cadet Officers Course at the National Police Training School in Accra on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The helicopters are to aid the movement of police personnel and operational activities.

An Airbus 350 helicopter and two gazelle light attack helicopters are what the Service is expected to receive from the President Nana Akufo-Addo Government.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr Akufo-Addo said six officers have undergone training in South Africa to fly the helicopters.

As part of the President’s mandate to improve housing conditions of the service, the construction of 320 housing units at the National Police Training School are at advanced stage of completion.

Addressing the needs of Maritime police, the President disclosed that the ministry of Interior has procured three Alligator Silver boats to help fortify security along the country’s waters.

This he said, was in the fulfilment of the pledge he made to expand and resource maritime police, in order to help them work with the Ghana Navy to protect, inter alia, offshore oil and gas installations.

With regards to preventing and detecting crimes, President Akufo-Addo charged the officers to work hand-in-hand with the public to gain respect, confidence and the support needed to achieve goals.

“Without discipline and effective supervision, winning public confidence and support to fight crime will be very problematic”, he noted.

By Annie Wharton Savage