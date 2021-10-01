Make Your Cases In Court, Not On Social Media – CJ

The newly enrolled lawyers with dignitaries after the event

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has urged lawyers to strive to make their cases in the courtrooms instead of trying to prove their worth on social media.

According to him, the legal profession has been affected by technology and there is what he called “more pervasive media and changing attitudes of the public” but insisted that the ethics of the profession has still not changed.

“It cannot be denied that the legal profession is like nearly every other profession in the face of constant change. Our cases are to be claimed before judges in court and not before the public or on social media. Bear in mind that the future of our profession and the manner in which it is and would be regarded is the responsibilities of every single lawyer who calls himself a lawyer”, the CJ noted.

Justice Anin Yeboah said this in Accra yesterday during the enrolment 278 new lawyers to the Bar.

He urged the new lawyers to be truthful to their clients, honest with the courts and respect their colleagues, adding that “let us not be led by the prospect of instant fame to cut corners and betray our sacred ethics.”

He told the new lawyers that there is hardly any experienced, accomplished, successful senior lawyer who did not work long hours and hard enough to achieve greater heights under seniors who had experience.

“If you are going to be learning from them then be willing to exhibit such meritorious quality. Demonstrate a strong work ethic and be ready to make that extra effort. The life of a lawyer may look glamorous but it requires a lot of hard work and sacrifice,” he said.

The Chief Justice also stated that the mark of a good lawyer is not one who is always winning his cases in court as a lawyer’s job is primarily to resolve disputes and provide solutions for his or her clients and organisations without necessarily resorting to litigation.

“It is also the mark of a good lawyer, I must add, to always be properly attired and to preserve the standard of the profession which are the mark of dignity and seriousness with which our profession must be regarded. A great lawyer is one who is creative and able to think of reasonable solutions when problems and need situations arise. Learn to think outside the box.”

“It is one of the few moments in your lives when you can pause and look back with pride at what you have achieved so far and also look forward to a bright future whose doors can only remain open if you strive to learn the ropes in humility while abiding by the ethics of this great profession and also by dint of hard work”, the CJ advised.

He hoped that the newly enrolled lawyers would be amongst the next generation of luminaries who will lift the legal professions ever higher.

“We want to see legal luminaries in court and not on social media. It is my prayer once again that you will learn the ethics and practice them even after your call. Let us all with all our energies try to make our country a better place”, Justice Anin Yeboah added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak