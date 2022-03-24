Nigeria’s Super Eagles Land In Oseikrom Today

Nigerian players training ahead of the Ghana match in K’si. INSET: Augustine Eguavoen

THE SUPER Eagles of Nigeria will arrive in Kumasi (Oseikrom) today to face the Black Stars of Ghana.

The two Africa powerhouses would lock horns at the Baba Yara Stadium tomorrow for a place in the 2022 Qatar Mundial.

Information reaching the DAILY GUIDE SPORTS indicated that the Super Eagles have started camping back home. However, they are expected to fly direct from Nigeria to Kumasi in a chartered flight today for the crunch tie. Other reports said Kumasi Airport is not an international airport yet, so Nigeria would have to make a stopover in Accra.

Meanwhile, the paper has learnt that Nigeria has camped 24 players to prepare for their match against Ghana. Nigeria has also decided to train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, venue for their second leg tie against Ghana. This is to help the Nigerian players to get used to the field so that they could beat the Black Stars in the return fixture.

In a related development, the Black Stars of Ghana trained at the Baba Yara Stadium behind closed doors on Tuesday. The close-door training plan, among other things, is to help the Black Stars to hide their tactics from the Nigerians.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi