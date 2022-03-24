Finance Minister Briefing Underway At Information Ministry

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta address to the nation is underway contrary to media reports that the minister has postponed the much anticipated Thursday March 24, 2022 addresss on measures instituted by government to resolve the current economic challenges.

The address was scheduled for 1pm but there was a bit delay leading to speculations that it has been postponed.

The address will role out far reaching measures taken by government to to deal with the country’s economic challenges including the depreciation of the cedi and hike in fuel prices.

The initial report was that the minister will appear before Parliament to address the challenges.

Per a report carried by an Accra based radio station, Adom Fm, monitored by DGN Online, the Finance Minister has written a letter to Parliament explaining his reasons for not to be able to appear the house.

The report said Ofori-Atta has requested for more time to adequately prepare by putting data together in order to be able to answer queries from some Members of Parliament (MPs) after the delivery.

However, some members of the Minority Caucus who were in Parliament waiting for the Finance Minister expressed unhappiness about the situation.

By Vincent Kubi