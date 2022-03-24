NDC Position Against E-levy Scaring Away Investors – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says the intrasigent position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament on the Electronic Transaction Levy also known As E-levy is scaring investors away investors from Ghana.

According to him, the refusal for the Minority Caucus in Parliament to change their position is affecting the implementation of government porgramme.

Ken Ofori-Atta made tbis known when briefing the nation on far reaching economic measures to deal with the current challenges facing the economy on Thursday March 24, Mr Ofori-Atta.

“Parliament will approve the 2022 budget , appropriation and its expenditure plans and turn to vote against one of the key revenue measures that was being introduced, E-levy.

“The stance of the Minority in Parliament against the E-levy would gravely affect investor confidence and our capacity to implement our programmes,” he stated.

He said the Minority continuous refusal to help pass the E-levy announced in the 2022 budget statement is a disincentive to the growth of digital economy.

MoF Press Statement on Economy 240322 1pm v2

By Vincent Kubi