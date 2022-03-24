No Rollback On Free SHS, Other Flasghip Programs

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has downplayed media reports that government intended to review it major educational policy, the Free Senior High School (SHS) as a result of the challenges confronting the country’s economy.

A section of the media reported that government intended to review all it 16 flagship programs including the Free Senior High School.

They attributed the report to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah saying that as one of the many decisions taken at a 3-day crunch cabinet meeting, held at Peduase Lodge to proffer solutions to the economic hardships in the country.

The Ghana Cedi has experienced a sharp depreciation trading at 7.8 to a dollar.

Fuel prices have also shot up affecting transport fares and the cost of general goods and services.

Analysts as well as the opposition NDC, are urging the government to review the Free SHS program and take expenditure cuts among others to save the country economy.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was reported to have told Bernard Avle in an interview that “All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved. However, he wants it done within the constraints of item number 2 which is the fiscal framework we are working with. If based on the caps that we are working with we will have to rescope a particular flagship program, we will do it and see how much we can achieve.”

“All the 16 are up for discussion, none is off-limit. Only that the President has laid down the red line that we will not compromise on the fiscal consolidation agenda because our real problem over the years has been a year-on-year deficit going out of hand.”

However, announcing measures taken by government to deal with the economic challenges confronting Ghana on Thursday March 24, 2022, the minister said that the ‘Government has no intention to rollack on all his flagship programmes including Free SHS.”

