Nii Lantey In Trouble; Bannerman Vows To Unseat Him

Chairman of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat, Nii Lante Bannerman is more than certain about his chances of unseating the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye come December 2020 when the country goes to the polls.

His belief is based on the growing level of enthusiasm for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.

The constituency is gradually tilting towards the ruling party.

This became evident when Bannerman who is seeking reelection as the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate in the constituency went to file his nomination Saturday, August 3, 2019.

It was an interesting sight to behold when he and a massive crowd of supporters estimated to be almost 2,000 besieged the constituency office which is just a walk away from the former Palladium cinema in Accra.

Speaking with journalists after the filing process, Bannerman said “it didn’t come by chance.”

Instead, he indicated that “after the 2016 elections, we have been able to nurture this constituency to make it viable and very attractive; this has happened because we have an executive that is unified.”

“These are people who hitherto were not part of us, a lot of them, but today they are here with us; I’m very grateful to the executives for the opportunity they have given me and I am assuring them that come 2020 we will deliver Odododiodoo”, he said of the loads of supporters who followed him to file his nomination.

“We are in a constituency that is basically difficult for the NPP to win this seat; you need to be able to win those on the other side to the party and like I said through the hard work of the executives and myself, including the Lord Mayor of Accra [Mohammed Adjei Sowah] and Lord Commey we have made the party very viable and attractive in the constituency…and I can assure, the NDC are living in a state of denial in the constituency and that’s one thing that gives me confidence”, he noted with confidence.

He could not but thanked the rank and file of party for the confidence reposed in him whiles urging his other contestants to join hands with him to snatch the seat from the NDC.

A similar exercise by his three other contestants almost turned a fiasco, recording a low turnout.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu