NPP To Establish Watermelon Factory In North East Region

The North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) , Lawyer Sule Sambian, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) would establish a watermelon factory for the region before the 2020 election.

According to the regional secretary, an investor has shown interest and the party was poised to fulfill its promise to the good people of North East region.

“As North Easterners, we are concerned about the plight of the water melon farmers. Our brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers all engage in water melon farming, so much income is derived by these farmers and the NPP is poised on setting up a melon factory,” he said.

On the 18th of July 2019, the NDC held a press conference in which they raised issues ranging from failed campaign promises to poor health conditions, accusing the NPP of underperforming.

They criticized the vice president for failing to establish a watermelon factory as promised.

Responding to the health sector claims , the North East Regional Secretary of the NPP said the Wulugu health center was built by his ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He indicated that the Wulugu health center was deserted in 2009 by late President John Evans Atta Mills and ex-President John Mahama.

“In 2017 it was renovated and refurbished by his excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The Wulugu health center is operational and the staff are actively going about their professional duties. The health center is stocked with medicines and medical equipment for health care delivery,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale