Holy Trinity Campaigns For Medical IT

The Holy Trinity Medical Centre has put the spotlight on Information Technology (IT) to help improve healthcare delivery and management in Ghana.

At its latest professional development programme, IT in healthcare delivery took the centre stage, with hospitals and other medical facilities in the country being urged to incorporate IT in their operations for effective and efficient service delivery.

Resource person for the forum held at the Hinlone Chinese Restaurant in Accra on Friday, August 2, 2019, Dr. Yaw Ofori Adjei, pointed out the critical need for the deployment of IT in healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Dr. Ofori Adjei from the Internal Medicine/Intensive Care Medicine Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital also highlighted the barriers to IT deployment in healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Touching on the need for IT in healthcare, he said “the human brain, even a physician’s brain, cannot keep up with the exponential growth in medical knowledge that will occur in forthcoming years.”

According to him, computers can now store potentially infinite amounts of data that can be retrieved and used as and when needed.

He indicated that IT now provides secure exchange of patient information between providers.

He called for the adoption and promotion of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) keeping, “IT helps connect the various health subsystems.”

According to him, the five impactful technology trends in healthcare delivery included Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning Technologies, the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Blockchain, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

BY Melvin Tarlue