‘Troubled Soul’ Manasseh Resigns From JoyNews

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has resigned from the Multimedia Group, after producing a documentary that ended up causing serious embarrassment for the Group.

His resignation comes few days after the National Media Commission disproved Multimedia Group’s attempt to label D-Eye as a militia Group.

The De-Eye company had allegedly operated from the Osu Castle and Mr. Azure Awuni, had in his “sensational” documentary sought to project it as a militia group.

But the NMC in its ruling on the case between the Government of Ghana and the Multimedia Group clarified that D-Eye Group per the facts provided posed no security threat and had no characteristics of any known militia.

Mr. Azure Awuni and Multimedia had claimed that they relied on the word militia as used by respected legal luminary, Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu, a member of the Commission that investigated the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence which occurred during the by-election after the death of the sitting MP, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko.

Despite conceding that it was inappropriate for the company to operate from the former seat of government and admitting that the expose was in the public’s interest, the NMC found that Multimedia Group failed to abide by the ethics of journalism with regards to their representation and description of the group.

According to the NMC in its ruling, “whereas it finds the presence in the Castle of D-Eye Group problematic and unacceptable, the group did not manifest any violent conduct to be described as a militia or a vigilante group from the documentary as people of Ghana have come to identify such groups.”

Mr. Azure Awuni said in a statement “I wish to announce my resignation from The Multimedia Group.”

“I thank management of company for the opportunity to work with what in my view is the most credible, influential, impactful and daring media organistion in Ghana. I thank them for their support and encouragement all these years,” he said.

“It is no doubt that if I were to work again in a media house in Ghana, I would choose The Multimedia Group.”

He added that “I also wish to thank all who have supported me in diverse ways since November 2012 when I joined The Multimedia Group. To the audience of The Multimedia Group and the sources who helped me in my work, I am eternally grateful.”

Even before he announced his resignation officially, there were rumors that he had decided to divorce the Multimedia Group, citing ‘infidelity’ on the part of the Group after the Myjoyonline editor offered public apology to President Akufo-Addo over the documentary.

Mr. Azure Awuni reportedly felt betrayed by the apology to President Akufo-Addo.

BY Melvin Tarlue