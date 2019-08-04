Four Drown At Senchi

DGN Online understands four out of 11 persons have drown in the Volta Lake at Senchi, in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

That was after the canoe they were traveling in reportedly capsized.

The victims were members of the Assemblies of God Church who were returning from a program from Senchi to Old Akrade when the incident occurred.

According to reports, six of them were rescued while the four others, two males and two females died.

David Brown, the Asuogyaman District National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director, confirmed that the canoe capsized when water suddenly entered it due to high tide and the boisterous nature of the river.

He explained that the four were among eleven others who attempted to cross the river, adding that, in the process, some of them fell into the river and started swimming but the four died.

BY Daniel Bampoe