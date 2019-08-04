Women March On ‘Ethnocentric’ Prophet Badu Kobi

Prophet Badu Kobi

Some angry women have staged a Sunday morning demonstration against Prophet Badu Kobi over his alleged ethnocentric comments.

They stormed his Glorious Wave Church International at Sakumono, on August 4, 2019, wielding placards with several writings.

DGN Online is informed that the demonstration was organized by Afia Pokua of Adom FM.

Prophet Badu Kobi recently caused a stir by describing Ashanti women as greedy, heartless, disrespectful, evil and materialistic, claiming they are not good materials for marriage.

In a video which went viral on social media, he is heard purportedly launching an unprovoked scathing attack on Ashanti women.

He also attacked Fante women, whom he tagged as ‘foolish’ and Ewe women, whom he described as ‘doormats’.

BY Melvin Tarlue & Daniel Bampoe