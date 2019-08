Ex-lover of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, has found a new lover.

The Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Member of Parliament over the weekend tied the nuptial knot with one Hanny Mouhtiseb at a ceremony in Accra.

Ghanaians especially her constituents have taken to social media to congratulate her.

BY Melvin Tarlue