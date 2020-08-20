Nikki Samonas Bemoans Political Drama Ahead of 2020 Elections

Nikki Samonas

Actress Nikki Samonas appears to be already tired of the too much drama in the political atmosphere, as she has questioned how much more of it is to be expected from political parties before the 2020 general elections.

This year’s general elections will take place in about three months time on December 7 amid Covid-19.

The two major political parties—the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC)—are currently leaving no stones unturned to emerge victors of the election.

They have just started with the campaigns, and it’s getting heated.

On Tuesday, social media was awash with party followers touting their party’s achievements, leading to various trends. There is also the part about insults and criticisms directed at the leaders of both parties.

Ex-President John Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the opposition NDC, has been in the trends (both in the news and on social media) for allegedly being the ‘married man’ in the famous fight between actress Tracey Boakye and Mzbel.

With all that is happening, Nikki Samonas wonders how much more drama is to be expected come in the next three months.

“I wonder how much more drama political parties are going to cook up before day of voting,” she tweeted on Tuesday to indicate her frustration.

By Francis Addo