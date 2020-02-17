Nima Cops Send Off Retiring Officers

Mr. Daah receiving a citation from DCOP/Mr. David Eklu on behalf of the Nima Police Command

After 34 years of service in the Ghana Police Service as the Divisional Crime Officer of the Nima Police Command Chief Superintendent/Mr. William Daah is exiting the law enforcement system at the end of his leave period which ends in June.

Personnel of the Nima Divisional Police Command, his last duty post, organized a befitting send-off party for him at Nima’s Frankis Hotel.

His subordinates took turns to recognize how wonderful and fatherly he was to them since taking up the headship of the divisional crime office of the Nima Division.

The retiring superior police officer admonished the personnel who worked under him; and although he was described as a man who did not step on the foot of any of his subordinates, he nonetheless, asked for forgiveness from those he might have unknowingly offended.

A former Divisional Commander of Nima who is now a practicing lawyer Mr. Jango admonished personnel to plan for their retirement which as he said would sooner than later come.

Mr. William Daah

“Start planning for your retirement five years or even 10 years before the time is due. Ensure that before retiring you have shelter so you do not suffer the inconveniences of pestering landlords, a means of transport and a steady source of livelihood to support the meager pension you would be enjoying,” he said.

The Chairman for the occasion, A.R. Gomda, Chief News Editor, DAILY GUIDE, paid tribute to the retiring officer, describing him as a man of massive experience who as he said “would always return his calls which is what every good police officer should do since after all you never know why you are being called.”

Continuing, he said the wealth of such retiring experienced officers should be tapped for the benefit of the nation.

Retired law enforcement officers, he said, should avail themselves for national discourses on national security so that unqualified security experts do not poison the country.

Also retiring from the Ghana Police Service were the Finance Officer of the Command, Sup/Mr. Alfred Dzefe and ASP/Mr. Daniel Kweku Dzegbenu, the Command’s Operations Officer.

Present during the function were DCOP/Mr. David Eklu, now Administrator of the Police Hospital with whom Mr. Daah worked at the Ashaiman Police Command.