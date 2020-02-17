GOIL Releases Higher Grade Fuel Today

GOIL Company limited has released onto the market, higher grade petrol (RON 95) fuel type for the benefit of the petrol consuming public.

RON 95 will from today be sold country-wide at all of the company’s over 400 service stations at no extra cost to our cherished customers.

A statement by GOIL said by this game-changing development, consumers no longer needed to pay a higher price for any high petrol grade specification, saving the consumer significant amounts of money.

The statement also explained that with the release of the petrol stock, all consumers (and not a few) would benefit from higher grade petrol that significantly boosted the performance of all engines and kept engines clean of carbon deposits.

GOIL again explained that with the introduction of RON 95 consumers would also experience less vibration, less noise from their engines, get a better fuel economy and better mileage for their vehicles at the same price.

GOIL has meanwhile assured consumers that it will continue to have the interest of all customers at heart and ensure they get value for money for every fuel bought at all its service stations.