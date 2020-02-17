Seven Great Sports Festival Ends On High

Male basketball player of the tournament (M) receiving his prize from Patience Brown (R), assistant director of the school. With them is Johnson Odonkor

A spirited performance from the two branches of Seven Great Princes Academy characterised the 28th edition of the annual sports festival.

The three-day games which ended last Friday at the main branch at Dansoman entered in to the school’s annals as one of the keenly contested in recent years.

The Lartebiokorshie branch demonstrated brilliance in most of the disciplines by amassing a total of 1980 to emerge winners, while host Dansoman finished second with 1560.

A sports official of the school in a post event interview said, “l must say this year’s event ended on high. The level of competitiveness, the spirit of fair play was amazing.

“It was a good exercise, the spirit of camaraderie was evident and it is part of the school’s plans to make them complete students, when it comes to academics, we are up there and so we add sports and other extracurricular activities to make the kids complete. ”

They competed in musical chairs, sack race, fill the bottle, spoon-and-lime and crowned it with a special 100m dash.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum