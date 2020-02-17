Lady, 25 Dies After Sex

The Half Assini District Police Command in the Western Region has commenced investigations to unravel circumstances under which a 25-year old lady in the area met her untimely death on Valentine’s Day.

According to reports, the victim, Yvonne Kaku died after allegedly having sexual intercourse with her 30 years old boyfriend, Stephen Ewuoneha, in his room at New Kabenla-Suazo in the Jomoro District, early Friday morning.

The police according to the reports, were informed about the incident by two relatives of the deceased at about 2pm same day.

The police subsequently proceeded to the scene and discovered the lifeless body of Yvonne lying in a supine position with foaming from the mouth and nostrils.

The body has since been deposited at the Half Assini Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The Half Assini District Police Commander, Supt. Cypreian Macarthy Zenge confirmed the sad story to DAILY GUIDE.

He revealed that after the incident, the boyfriend reported himself to the police and that investigations had begun.

He said on February 14, 2020 at about 2pm, one Baffo Kaku, 45, accompanied by Nge Sanzi Kaku, both of Tikobo No.1 in the Jomoro District reported the case to the police.

According to the two relatives of the deceased, during the night of February 13, 2020, their niece Yvonne Kaku visited the boyfriend at New Kabenla-Suazo.

The two claimed their niece died immediately after having sex with the boyfriend.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi