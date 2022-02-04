Nima Gangsters’ Kingpin Smoked Out

Kingpin of one of the two gangs who engaged in the deadly shooting incident at Nima, Accra, has been smoked out from his hideout.

The suspect, Ibrahim Hussain alias Kumodzi, leader of the “Kumodzi gang” has been detained to assist police in the investigation into the recent dreaded Mamobi-Nima violence which occurred on January 18, 2022 that led to injuries of three persons.

Police say they are hunting for the other leader in the crime, Ali Awudu alias Bombom, together with other accomplices.

Eight out of the 12 accused persons allegedly involved in last month’s gun violence at Nima-Mamobi has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court 2.

Names of the accused persons are Abdul Gafaru Maham, Ibrahim Moro alias Jalo, Atarouwa Bassam, Abdul Mumuni Gariba, Mohammed Saabi Barinu alias Namer, Bashiru Ganiru and Illiasu Salim Issa Seidu.

The Court presided over by Rosemary Baah Torsu, granted the suspects GH¢80,000 bail with two sureties each.

They are also asked to sign a bond of good behaviour, and to report to the Nima Divisional Police Headquarters twice a week.

However, the Court caged Aziz Suleman alias Rambo, and Farouk Dauda alias Omoni after the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Denis Terkpetey Esq prayed the court to do so in order to avoid them interfering with investigation.

According to prosecution, the two were directly linked to the charges.

On Tuesday February 1, 2022, the 12 accused persons were put before court facing three counts of criminal offences; rioting with weapons; conspiracy to riot with weapons, and causing harm to one Frimpong Boateng and one Shaibu Abdul Razak per the amended charge sheet presented to the court.

The case has been adjourned to February 15, 2022.

By Vincent Kubi