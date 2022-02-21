Nima Shooting: Second Ring Leader Bombom Busted At Aflao

One of the Nima riot kingpins and leader of the ‘Bombom gang’ has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, Ali Awudi alias Bombom who has been on the run since the recent Mamobi-Nima violence, which occurred on January 18, 2022, was arrested at Aflao through an intelligence-led operation.

His arrest means that the leaders of the two groups are both in police custody.

Ibrahim Hussein alias Kumodzi, the leader of the Kumordzi group, was earlier arrested on February 4, 2022, in a similar intelligence-led exercise.

Ibrahim Husain is currently on GHS 80,000 bail with two sureties.

So far, 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while other members of the gang are being pursued.

The police assured that it “will do whatever it takes to arrest all other members of the gang and dismantle their activities through due process of the law.”

