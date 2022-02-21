Mahama Girl Prays For Coup Monger

Joyce Bawa Magtari, Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama is taking to prayers for the release of coup monger and leader of the #FixThe Country Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor from remand.

According to the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), she is fervently praying for the activist to gain his freedom on bail this week after he has been remanded by an Ashaiman court.

“I am praying and hoping that Lawyer’s for #fixthecountry activist Barker-Vormawor will be able to secure his freedom, on bail this week,” Bawa-Magtari wrote on her Facebook wall.

She further stated how she is praying for Oliver, a former Presidential staffer in the Mahama admnistration to stop his hunger strike and start eating in order to be strong before his release.

“Reliable information has it that he is still on hunger strike. I pray he will seriously reconsider his stance on that, because he will surely be putting his health at risk.

“He needs to be strong and healthy to fight the case against him. And also be able to continue to advocate for the things he says he believes in.

Ghana needs strong and Courageous Men and Women!!,” she said in the statement.

Ms Bawa Mogtari had earlier issued a statement distancing the former president from the coup mongering of his former appointee, Oliver.

The FixTheCountry convener has been charged with treason felony after he made comments on social media that have been deemed to be a coup threat.

The Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, remanded Mr. Barker-Vormawor, into police custody till February 28, 2022.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022 upon his return to the country from the UK.

According to a police statement, his arrest was necessitated following a comment he made on the social media platforms to the effect that he would stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as E-levy was passed into law.

During a court hearing, the lawyer for the accused person, Akoto Ampaw, prayed the court to grant him bail but the prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, opposed the plea and asked that he be remanded due to the nature of the case.

According to members of the #FixTheCountry Movement, their convener had refused to eat or drink ahead of his initial appearance in court.

