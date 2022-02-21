Savelugu SHS Students Demonstrate over Expired Food

The expired milk served students of Savelugu SHS

Students of the Savelugu Senior High School have embarked on a peaceful demonstration to register their displeasure over meals served them.

On Sunday, January 20,2022 students were served breakfast with allegedly expired milk.

The demonstrating students pelted stones at teachers who came to disperse them.

The students have also complained that food from the school’s kitchen is not well cooked which has resulted in most of the students having stomach upset.

Some of the students who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said, “The reason for us demonstrating is that we are being served with expired products especially the milk as you can see the date and our food is not well cooked and this is putting our lives in danger.”

According to the students , the situation is affecting teaching and learning in the school.

They appealed to the government and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to come to their aid.

“We are appealing to the government and GES to come to our aid and provide us with good food for good health for academic performance.”

When DGN Online contacted the Assistant Headmaster of the Savelugu Senior High School, Philip Sumani he declined to comment on the incident.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu