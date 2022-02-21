Medikal Pleads Guilty, Fined GHc3,600

Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong known in the music world as Medikal has been sentenced to a fine of GHc3,600 by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after he pleaded guilty to the charge of displaying gun in public.

The accused intially pleaded not guilty when he first appeared before the court on November 26, 2021 but decided to change his plea.

The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh was expected to give its ruling on an application filed on behalf of the musician for the release of his gun.

The ‘La Hustle’ singer however informed the court he wanted to change his plea.

The charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty to the charge of Displaying arms and ammunition in public place.

The court subsequently convicted him on his own plea and the court sentenced him to a fine of GHc3,600 or in defiant he will serve nine months in prison.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak