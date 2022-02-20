Counsellor Lutterrodt Hot Over Fathering Child Out Of Wedlock

George Lutterodt

Self-styled counsellor, George Lutterodt is hot over reports that he has been cheating on his wife and even fathering a child outside of his marriage.

In a viral video over the weekend, the reverend minister while speaking in an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM allegedly confessed that he has a five-year-old child outside his marriage and he is proud of it.

“After I got married, I impregnated another girl, my wife didn’t know about it. When the child turned five, she was then informed about it.

“I have four kids with my wife and another one with a different woman which I’m not ashamed of it. It’s not a hidden secret. This one is fresh and it’s okay. You are afraid, I’m not like you, I’m a lion,” he said in the viral video.

His comments however attracted a lot of backlash with many taking swipes at him.

The statement was not only considered an insult to his wife but also an affront to his calling as reverend minister and counsellor.

He was also criticised because in the past he attacked celebrities like Yvonne Nelson for giving birth without marrying.

Despite the viral video evidence of Lutterodt’s claims, he has made a u-turn to deny he ever made such a statement.

In a phone-in interview on UTV on Saturday night, he alleged that the video was doctored to suit a certain narrative.

“There is a full Facebook link and that I was giving an example of someone like me having a child out of wedlock, but that is not where they cut it from. We were discussing somebody telling the husband that a child that we have should be sent to a Children’s home so that he can marry. And I was clarifying that if it were to be someone like myself, even if I give birth out of wedlock, the child should be five years before my wife is informed and I can’t tell her until tradition will tell her,” he claimed.

But in a quick response, Okyeame Quophi insisted that Counsellor George Lutterodt indeed confessed to cheating on his wife.

Also speaking via a phone-in interview on UTV, he said he was shocked Lutterodt was denying his statement when there is video evidence making rounds on the internet.

“I listened to counsellor Lutterodt right now and I’m confused. Seriously I’m confused. I don’t know what he is driving at. I don’t know why he has changed his statement. There is a recording of what he said. If you paid close attention to the video which circulated on the internet, I was surprised.

I was surprised that he was making such statement on live radio and the boldness with which he said it. This is because he is a reverend minister and a counsellor,” Okyeame Quophi indicated.

“I even asked whether the statement he was making was just an example or it was his own life experience.

He admitted that it was his own life experience. When he is telling people to go and watch the full video, I don’t understand. He willingly gave himself out. He wasn’t forced. He said he was a lion and that I am the one who is scared of my wife,” Okyeame added.

Asked if they did the video to trend, Okyeame replied, “If I want to trend, there are lots of things I’d stay to trend. Trending doesn’t put food on the table. I wouldn’t dare do that.”

By Francis Addo