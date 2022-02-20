I Have Not Quit UTV Teacher Kwadwo

Teacher Kwadwo and Nana Ama McBrown

Comedian Teacher Kwadwo has denied rumours that he has quit his segment on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The comedian who is a teacher by profession has a segment on the United Showbiz show, where he gives a weekly update with a comedy twist.

However, for several weeks now he has not returned to the show. The hostess Nana Ama has also been conspicuously missing on the very popular show.

Actress Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo hosted the show in Nana’s absence in the past two weeks after several repeats of Nana’s previous broadcasts last month.

Followers of the show have since been asking questions about when Nana Ama will return to the show but producers are still quiet.

Nana Ama herself has remained silent on hearsay that she has terminated her contract with the big platform.

Interestingly, the various times the show returned to screens with different hosts, Teacher Kwadwo was nowhere to be found.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, he said Nana Ama McBrown contract with UTV is still valid.

According to him, the show is just going through a new phase with some changes.

“Nobody has stopped the thing. McBrown has done nothing, it’s all part of the job. People will always talk,” he noted.

By Francis Addo