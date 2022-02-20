I Have 3 Kids, Failed Marriage

Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has made some revelations about his personal life and struggles.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the Nollywood “bad boy” has disclosed that he’s had a failed marriage that no one knows.

He also mentioned that he has three children and has some time in his life cried because he failed woefully in every business.

“I’ve had a failed marriage nobody knows, I have three beautiful kids,” he indicated.

“I hate to be figured out, once you figure me out, I have nothing else to offer. So, that’s the potency in it; I refuse to be figured out or tamed.

“For a long time, every business I involved myself failed woefully,” he added in a Dailypost report.