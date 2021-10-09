Nkoranza Traditional Council Banishes Suspected Gay

A 21-year-old man has been banished from the Nkoranza Traditional Area in the Bono East Region for allegedly engaging in homosexual activity.

Christian Ofori Kuma, who was reportedly caught in the act was banished after being ordered to procure some items to appease the gods of the area.

The items, which include sheep and Schnapps, were not only to drive away bad omen from the area, but also to exorcise the gayism from the young man.

Yaw Razak Barima is reported to have been apprehended by some men in the area on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

In a viral video on social media Yaw’s captors were captured physically abusing him amidst scolding him for engaging in what they described as an “abomination”.

He was subsequently, whisked to the Queenmother’s palace where he was ordered to procure items to pacify the gods of the community.

After meeting the demands, Yaw was on Friday taken through a series of rituals as required by the Nkoranza customs.

Dressed in black, he was made to kneel while the drink was poured over his head and the sheep slaughtered before him amidst incantations by some elders.

Following the rites, the Queen mother of the area, Nana Yaa Dudaa Kani I, declared that the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) have been banned in the traditional area.

According to her, homosexuality violates the traditional and cultural beliefs of the area, thus, whosoever participates in it will incur the wrath of their deity.