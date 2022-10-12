‘Nkunin’ Is Fusion Of Different Genres’

Ghanaian UK-based international artiste, Clarion Clarkewoode, is here with another inspiring song dubbed, ‘Nkunin’ (Victory), which shows his versatility.

The new single, according to him, is a fusion of different genres to give music fans some variety.

The song appears to converge different genres of music, including Pop, Jazz, Neo-Soul, Gospel, Classical and R&B.

This, according to him, was done to ensure easy listening and a rich musical menu to serve almost every listener and music lover.

The word ‘Nkunin’ is of African and Ghanaian origin (Ga), but the music is universal and the message inspirational.

The video for ‘Nkunin’ is simply stunning and typical of what is increasingly becoming synonymous with what Clarion Clarkewoode is notable for; energy, creativity, suspense, spirit, soul, style, swag, fun and fashion among others.

‘Nkunin’ was produced and mixed by Martinokeys of SweetCola Music, Ghana; the visuals directed by Lawrence K. Tetteh of KorMotions, Ghana; Guitars by Wayne Plummer, UK; and Mastering by Matt Foster Sound Lab, UK.