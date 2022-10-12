Angel TV’s Ohemaa Woye Supa Wins Award

Television presenter, Esther Asamoah, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Ohemaa Woye Supa, has won the Outstanding Woman of the Year at this year’s Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards (TGAEA) held at the National Theatre in Accra.

The award was in recognition of her exceptional contribution to the growth of the television industry in Ghana.

Ohemaa,who is the host of ‘Supa’s Kitchen’ on Angel TV, beat off competition from OhemaaWoyeje (Angel FM), Sokoo Hemaa (Rainbow Radio), Cynthia Tima Yeboah (Hitz FM) and Roselyn Feli.

‘Supa’s Kitchen’ is a cooking show on television that interviews celebrities while cooking their favourite dishes.

On each cooking show, the guests will be exhibiting their culinary skills amidst a very engaging conversation with Ohemaa Woye Supa on a range of relevant subjects, from career, business, and trending issues to family affairs.

Some of the personalities who have passed through the show include Mzbel, Vicky Zugah, Ohemaa Woyeje and a host of others.

The television personality, who believes her inclusion in this year’s awards scheme is as a result of her hard work, commended the organisers for honouring her.

She expressed her profound gratitude to God and all her fans for the immense support she has had since joining the television industry.

“I am deeply grateful to God Almighty, the organisers, and everyone who helped make this happen,” she said.

She also thanked Angel TV’s executive producers and management for providing her with the necessary platform for her career growth.

Some of the categories include; Best News Anchor, Best Movie, Best Executive Producer of the Year, Face of TV Commercial, Discovery of the Year, Blogger of the Year, Man and Woman of the Year among others.