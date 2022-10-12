TEWU Joins Public Universities’ Intended Strike

The leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU of TUC) has expressed its intention to support and actively participate in the intended strike action declared by labour unions in the Public Universities in the country.

The strike, expected to commence tomorrow, Thursday, 13th October 2022 is in demand for better conditions of service.

The unions are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA).

The unions are displeased with what they refer to as a” blatant unilateral variation of service in the face of hostile economic conditions.”

They gave the government and all stakeholders a one-week ultimatum to reverse the directive that seeks to negatively compromise the Conditions of Service of university workers which expires today.

TEWU in a statement titled, “Re: Blatant Unilateral Variation Of Agreed Conditions Of Service In The Face Of Hostile Economic Conditions” expressed the hope that

the employer and all Stakeholders of Tertiary Education in Ghana will ensure a reversal of the directive within the stipulated time frame.

The leadership of the union urged all members to remain calm, as they will resist any attempt by the government to vary the terms of their agreed condition of service without due process.

“Meanwhile, we entreat members in Public Universities to be calm and look up to leadership for further directives in these trying moments,” it said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri