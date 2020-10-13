Nkwatia Police Get Barracks

The building. INSET: The IGP with Richard Wadie

The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has commissioned a single room self-contained apartment constructed by the KABAKA Foundation for the Kwahu-Nkwantia Police in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The IGP used the commissioning to announce that he was elevating the Kwahu-Nkwatia Police Station to the status of a District Police Command.

He said there are plans to create Kwahu Scarp Divisional Police Command for the area to meet the security needs of the area.

“To rise to emerging security challenges in the Eastern Region as a whole and the Kwahu Scarp in particular, there is the need to beef up the personnel strength and upgrade some of our formation. The management board of the Police Administration has upgraded the Nkwatia Police Station to a District Police Command while a Divisional status to be called Kwahu Scarp Division is being considered,” the IGP said.

The IGP called on the chiefs and people of the Nkwatia area to support the police to get accommodation for the officers posted to the division.

He commended Richard Owiredu Wadie, a contractor and a philanthropist, and his KABAKA Foundation for the accommodation provided.

Mr. Wadie, who is the chairman of the KABAKA Foundation and a native of Nkwatia, explained that he built the facility to support the security needs of the people.

He said peace and security are important for economic development and, therefore, providing accommodation for police officers is the right way to go.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kwahu-Nkwatia