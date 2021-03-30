NLA Stops Contracts

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has suspended all contracts which were entered into without a board approval.

This follows the outcome of an investigation which indicated that some contracts were allegedly entered into even when a new board has not been constituted, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.

The action which is pursuant to the National Lotto Act 722 and Lottery Regulations L I 1948 includes collaboration agreements.

A recent internal probe indicated that the directive from the Chief of Staff was specific that no such contracts were to be entered into without a board approval, making the instance arrangement a breach under the circumstances.

Only four companies operating in partnership with the NLA, a release from the Authority pointed out, had received the nod of the previous board and are therefore not part of the suspended entities.

Companies affected by the order have the right of appeal to the Finance Ministry or the Office of the President for a review.

The release from the NLA added that “everyone or any institution which has a contract with NLA should submit a copy of such contract to the Office of the Acting Director General for review.”

President Akufo-Addo, it would be recalled, replaced the Director General Kofi Osei Ameyaw and his deputy with an Acting Director General recently, following the retirement of Mr. Osei Ameyaw.

The Authority, as are other state institutions, has no board and so major decisions such as contractual arrangements cannot be entered into, it added.

By A.R. Gomda