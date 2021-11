Sammi Awuku, DG, NLA

Unlicensed lotto operators will be arrested by operatives of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in collaboration with the security services. Those arrested will accordingly be prosecuted.

The decision to embark on the enforcement regime follows the NLA’s completion of the licensing regime of all operators of private lotto (OPL) for the 2021/2022 licensing year in accordance with the previously communicated deadline of Friday, October 29, 2021.