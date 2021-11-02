Bolewura Appeals To IGP •For Divisional Police Command

The Bolewura surrounded by his subjects during the festival

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area of Gonja, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare,to establish a Divisional Police Command in Bole in the Savannah Region to help fight criminal activities in the area.

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area of Gonja commended the security services and the community members for fighting crime, especially kidnapping and robberies among others in recent times.

Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I gave the assurance that the Traditional Council is ever ready to support the Ghana Police Service to fight criminal activities in the area.

This was made known at the 2021 Annual Damba Festival in Bole in the Savannah Region.

The Secretary of the Bole Traditional Council, Mr. Abdulai Haruna Obey, who read a speech on behalf of the Bolewura, reminded sons and daughters who made pledges towards the Bolewura Educational Fund to do well to fulfil their promises to help expand the programme.

“Education is dear to my heart because it is the backbone of development and it is in this regard that I proudly setup the Bolewura Educational Fund last year. The programme has helped some brilliant but needy students last year.”

The Bolewura congratulated Bole Senior High School for being the Savannah Region’s topmost Senior High School in the 2020 WASSCE examination, and encouraged the teachers and students of the school to do well and uplift the image of the school.

“In this regard, the Bole Traditional Council shall be organising a stakeholders’ consultative dialogue on education next year to come out with pragmatic programmes and policies to improve on the quality of Senior High School Education in the Bole Traditional Area,” he stressed.

According to the Bolewura, tourism development is an important vehicle that can be harnessed by developing communities to speed up their drive towards socio-economic transformation.

“The tourism industry is a labour-intensive and support diverse and versatile labour market, which provide small-scale employment opportunities, such as Travel and Tours, Accommodation, Food & Beverages, Transportation, Attractions, Events and Conferences, and many more, which help to promote gender equity,” he added.

He disclosed that the Bole Traditional Council is ready for the construction of the Royal Mausoleum at Banzege to befit its modern status and importance which will include a Junior High School, a clinic and a heritage conference centre with a beautiful fence wall around the entire area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole