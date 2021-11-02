All Set For Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards

Dr. Emmanuel Borketey Bortey

This year’s edition of the much-awaited Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards, which has won the hearts of music stakeholders in the region, will be held on Friday, December 3, at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall, Bolgatanga.

Organised by One Love Entertainment with sponsorship from Happy Man Bitters, the awards ceremony is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders in the creative arts industry in Ghana.

It is being organised to reward deserving artistes in the region for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

The organisers said the event would bring together the best of artistes from the region to celebrate the event with music fans. A number of Ghanaian music stars have been invited to perform at the event.

This year’s edition of the event promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that music lovers cannot afford to miss.

Dr. Emmanuel Borketey Bortey, Chief Executive Officer of Charger Group Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters shared on a social media post that, “I am thrilled to know that the full list of nominees of the 2021 edition of Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards (HMB UEMA 2021) has been unveiled by the organisers.”

“This is the beginning of yet another journey for the nominees as they battle it out to emerge ultimately in each of the 23 unique categories,” he added.

“They will need all the support we can offer them as individuals. My decision to reward the ultimate winner of the artiste of the year with GH¢20,000 still holds. I stand by my pledge and will see to it that it is delivered. Kudos to all concerned parties. May the best win,” he said.

Some of the categories to be competed in are artiste of the year (flagship), best rapper of the year, most popular song of the year, best new act and best collaboration among others.

Also at stake for the winner and those who will excel in various categories are special prizes from the sponsor, Happy Man Bitters.

By George Clifford Owusu